or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 1
DIY

This Guy Put A GoPro Inside His Tyre

YouTube channel Warped Perception put a GoPro and a light inside the tyre of a Mercedes E55 AMG

Remind me later

When admiring your parked-up car, the tyres will probably seem pretty solid. There’s a lot of stiffness in the sidewall of modern rubber, but make no mistake - when in motion and holding up a tonne or two of car, there’s a lot of flex going on.

Slow-motion motorsport footage provides a great look at just how much tyres shift around under load, but going one step further, YouTube channel Warped Perception decided to put a camera inside the (nearly bald, it must be said) hoop of a Mercedes E55 AMG.

This Guy Put A GoPro Inside His Tyre - DIY

Mounted on the rim was a GoPro Hero 7, a light, and an external battery pack. The profile of the tyre was just about tall enough to accommodate the camera, with the resulting footage giving a rarely seen view of what your boots are up to on the move.

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels DIY Who Makes The Ultimate Track Tyre: Michelin, Goodyear Or Pirelli? DIY Is Goodyear's New High-Performance Tyre Better than Michelin's? DIY What Are The Best 17 And 18" High-Performance Tyres? DIY What's The Best Tyre For A 'Normal' Car? DIY Here's How You Care For Tyres On A Parked-Up Car DIY Don't Hate Yourself For Wanting This DIY Minigun Exhaust DIY Michelin Cup 2 R Vs Cup 2: How Much Faster (And Slower) Is The Cup 2 R?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or