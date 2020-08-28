This Guy Put A GoPro Inside His Tyre

When admiring your parked-up car, the tyres will probably seem pretty solid. There’s a lot of stiffness in the sidewall of modern rubber, but make no mistake - when in motion and holding up a tonne or two of car, there’s a lot of flex going on.

Slow-motion motorsport footage provides a great look at just how much tyres shift around under load, but going one step further, YouTube channel Warped Perception decided to put a camera inside the (nearly bald, it must be said) hoop of a Mercedes E55 AMG.