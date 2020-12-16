or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 10 hours ago 2
DIY

This DIY 'V12' Is Made From Three Lada Engines

Garage54 (who else) gave a Gaz Volga a 'V12' transplant involving three Lada inline-fours

Remind me later

If you want to scratch a V12 itch for little money, there are plenty of cars out there to get the job done. But for the people behind YouTube channel Garage54, buying an old BMW 7-series clearly isn’t interesting enough.

The Russian workshop wizards decided their old Gaz Volga needed a V12 transplant. And that ‘V12’ was to be made from three Lada inline-fours. Obviously.

The team fabricated a brace to hold the extra two engines on top of the unit mounted in the engine bay, with a series of pulleys milled and fitted to enable a connection between the three via many belts.

With a custom cooling system and synchronised throttles, the whole setup seemed to work remarkably well. Most of the time, at least.

It was even capable of delivery some decent straight-line performance, despite being run on snow. What’s arguably most impressive of all, though, is how the front axle survived having three heavy Lada engines dumped on top of it.

More Lada posts

2 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels DIY What's The Best Tyre For A 'Normal' Car? DIY Are Chunky Mud Tyres Tyres Any Good In The Snow? DIY Are Performance Air Filters Ever Worth Using? DIY Michelin Cup 2 R Vs Cup 2: How Much Faster (And Slower) Is The Cup 2 R? DIY Do The C8 Corvette's Ultra-High Performance All-Season Tyres Make Any Sense? DIY Watch Some Axle Stands Get Tested To Destruction Using A Hydraulic Press DIY Who Makes The Ultimate Track Tyre: Michelin, Goodyear Or Pirelli? DIY What Works Best In Snow: RWD And Winter Tyres, Or 4WD And All-Seasons?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or