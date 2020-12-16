This DIY 'V12' Is Made From Three Lada Engines
Garage54 (who else) gave a Gaz Volga a 'V12' transplant involving three Lada inline-fours
If you want to scratch a V12 itch for little money, there are plenty of cars out there to get the job done. But for the people behind YouTube channel Garage54, buying an old BMW 7-series clearly isn’t interesting enough.
The Russian workshop wizards decided their old Gaz Volga needed a V12 transplant. And that ‘V12’ was to be made from three Lada inline-fours. Obviously.
The team fabricated a brace to hold the extra two engines on top of the unit mounted in the engine bay, with a series of pulleys milled and fitted to enable a connection between the three via many belts.
With a custom cooling system and synchronised throttles, the whole setup seemed to work remarkably well. Most of the time, at least.
It was even capable of delivery some decent straight-line performance, despite being run on snow. What’s arguably most impressive of all, though, is how the front axle survived having three heavy Lada engines dumped on top of it.
