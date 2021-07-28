This Car Graveyard In China Is Full Of Abandoned Exotics
In Hangzhou, a bunch of confiscated cars - some of them sought after luxury and performance cars - lie rotting away
We can’t help but be intrigued (and also slightly upset) by the sight of an abandoned exotic. There’s something incongruous about an expensive luxury or performance car someone spent tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds on left to gather dust and slowly waste away.
One overgrown car park in Hangzhou, China, is chock full of such motors. In a video from ‘Geely Uncut’, described as the Volvo-owning auto giant’s “official unofficial vlog,” we get a quick tour of the facility and the cars left there to die.
Many of the vehicles were seized by the authorities, and rather than auctioned off, they were simply left here to rot. First up we have a C7 Chevrolet Corvette with a cracked windscreen, parked just across from a Porsche Panamera Turbo confiscated by police in April 2020.
Next up is a 2010 4.2-litre Audi R8 which looks to have been parked up for a whole lot longer, judging by the state of it and the plants that are growing through the bodywork. But at least it’s enclosed - the nearby open cockpit Can-Am Commander ATV is well on its way to being reclaimed by nature. This one has a particularly interesting story - apparently, it’s from a long since defunct dealership that had a habit of selling the same car to more than one person.
Slowly being overtaken by vines is an Aston Martin Vantage S Roadster with a missing badge, presumably pinched by a souvenir hunter. Similarly, a Continental Flying Spur is missing its Bentley-branded tyre valve dust caps, although that’s the least of its worries, frankly.
0 comments