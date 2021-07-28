This Car Graveyard In China Is Full Of Abandoned Exotics

We can’t help but be intrigued (and also slightly upset) by the sight of an abandoned exotic. There’s something incongruous about an expensive luxury or performance car someone spent tens or hundreds of thousands of pounds on left to gather dust and slowly waste away.

One overgrown car park in Hangzhou, China, is chock full of such motors. In a video from ‘Geely Uncut’, described as the Volvo-owning auto giant’s “official unofficial vlog,” we get a quick tour of the facility and the cars left there to die.

Many of the vehicles were seized by the authorities, and rather than auctioned off, they were simply left here to rot. First up we have a C7 Chevrolet Corvette with a cracked windscreen, parked just across from a Porsche Panamera Turbo confiscated by police in April 2020.