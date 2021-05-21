This Bugatti Chiron Vs Jet Fighter Racer Is A New Take On An Old Idea

Bugatti organised a race between a Chriron and a Dassault Rafale Marine, rather like that time a Veyron went up against a Eurofighter in a certain motoring show

Top Gear adored the Bugatti Veyron in the mid to late noughties. The World’s Fastest Car had fantastic content potential, with arguably the most ambitious segment involving a race with a Eurofighter Typhoon. 13 and a half years on, the idea has been revisited with a Chiron and a Dassault Rafale Marine at a naval base in Landivisiau, France. This time, though, Top Gear isn’t involved, nor even mentioned in the press release for its efforts back in 2007. The new showdown is the work of Bugatti itself, and it’s a much more simple straight-line race - the TG one involved both the plane and the car turning around for another go after the initial runway blast.

This worked very well since the Eurofighter needed a lot of room to bank back around at the end of the runway, evening up the finish. Bugatti’s race, on the other hand, goes how you might expect - the Dassault take a little while to get going, giving the Chiron an early lead, before the jet builds up steam and thunders past. We don’t get the clearest look at the battle either, thanks to the choppy editing. Hopefully, a raw video cut will come out at a later date. The Rafale was doing just over 100mph after 250 metres, 130mph by the 250-metre point, and took off at 450 metres at a speed of around 160mph. It overtook the Chiron shortly after, with the hypercar continuing to just under 220mph before braking, just under a mile from the start line. By that point, the jet, which is capable of hitting 1200mph (Mach 1.6), was long gone.

Who did it better?