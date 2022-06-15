or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 18 hours ago
News

This All-Electric Ford GT40 Features Fake V8 Noise And Simulated Gear Shifts

Everrati has created a restomod electric Ford GT40 which pipes V8 noise through its speakers and features faux gear changes.

Remind me later
Ford - This All-Electric Ford GT40 Features Fake V8 Noise And Simulated Gear Shifts - News

Everrati, a company known for its meticulous electric restomods for classic cars, has today announced details of its plug-in Ford GT40. It sports a powerful electric drivetrain which is augmented with fake V8 noise and can replicate gear shifts, adding another level of authenticity and hopefully helping to retain some of the visceral thrill of the original.

Purists need not worry, as the electric GT40 isn’t a converted original – the cars are created using new shells and chassis built by Superformance. Everrati’s GT40 has an electric motor capable of 800bhp and 590lb ft of torque to the rear wheels. With a 0-62mph time of under four seconds, it’s certainly no slow poke.

Ford - This All-Electric Ford GT40 Features Fake V8 Noise And Simulated Gear Shifts - News

The motors are powered by a 60kWh battery that’s located behind the driver, where the V8 would be in a conventional GT40. This keeps weight distribution similar to the original car, and the car’s overall weight is just 1,320kg – 47kg less than an original GT40 full of petrol.

Demonstrating their quest for authenticity, the most interesting aspect of Everrati’s creation is the inclusion of a ‘Race Mode’ which turns the lever in the centre console (normally used to select Drive, Reverse or Park) into a gear stick. A V8 soundtrack is recreated using speakers capable of up supplying to 110dB, and ‘changing gear’ will cause a momentary pause in both the sound and the delivery of the motor.

Ford - This All-Electric Ford GT40 Features Fake V8 Noise And Simulated Gear Shifts - News

The electric GT40 will be capable of around 125 miles of electric range and is can accept both AC and DC. The good news for UK enthusiasts is that the GT40 will be available in both left or right-hand-drive.

Everrati says its electric GT40 is so authentic that it’s legally allowed to use the ‘GT40’ name, plus each model will carry an official GT40/P chassis number and be eligible for the official GT40 and Shelby World Registry. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but Everrati says it’s open to orders from clients who want to commission a model.

More Ford posts

1 comment

Recommended News It’s A Family Affair: Toyota GR86 Drifts Alongside GT86 And AE86 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Lamborghini Builds 20,000 Urus SUVs In Four Years, Confirming Model's Cash Cow Status News Most New Cars Sold In 2021 Were Monochromatic News This Manual Conversion V10 BMW M5 Touring Could Be Your Pride And Joy News Nissan GT-R R35 Axed In Europe Because It’s Too Noisy News Watch: Hear The Bugatti Bolide’s W16 Engine Roar Into Life By Lake Como News The New 400bhp+ Ford Bronco Raptor Has A Penchant For Air Time News The Seven-Seat Dacia Jogger Runs Up A 1-Star Euro NCAP Rating News 278bhp ‘Eluminator’ Ford Performance Electric Crate Motor Is Back In Stock For $4000

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or