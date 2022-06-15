This All-Electric Ford GT40 Features Fake V8 Noise And Simulated Gear Shifts

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Everrati, a company known for its meticulous electric restomods for classic cars, has today announced details of its plug-in Ford GT40. It sports a powerful electric drivetrain which is augmented with fake V8 noise and can replicate gear shifts, adding another level of authenticity and hopefully helping to retain some of the visceral thrill of the original. Purists need not worry, as the electric GT40 isn’t a converted original – the cars are created using new shells and chassis built by Superformance. Everrati’s GT40 has an electric motor capable of 800bhp and 590lb ft of torque to the rear wheels. With a 0-62mph time of under four seconds, it’s certainly no slow poke.

The motors are powered by a 60kWh battery that’s located behind the driver, where the V8 would be in a conventional GT40. This keeps weight distribution similar to the original car, and the car’s overall weight is just 1,320kg – 47kg less than an original GT40 full of petrol. Demonstrating their quest for authenticity, the most interesting aspect of Everrati’s creation is the inclusion of a ‘Race Mode’ which turns the lever in the centre console (normally used to select Drive, Reverse or Park) into a gear stick. A V8 soundtrack is recreated using speakers capable of up supplying to 110dB, and ‘changing gear’ will cause a momentary pause in both the sound and the delivery of the motor.