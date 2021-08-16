This 420kg Beast Is One Of The Strangest Modern Racing Cars You'll Ever See

Racing cars are all about function over form, but often, it just so happens that aerodynamic purposefulness results in something decent looking. The cars you see here, on the other hand, are rather peculiar to the eye on first inspection.

The red one is a BRC (Bango Racing Cars) BR53, while the other is a Silver Car EF10. The BRC is arguably the stranger of the two, with a bulbous cockpit towering above some low-slung bodywork which is reminiscent of what you might find on something like a Radical.