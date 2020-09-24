This 210bhp Weapon Is The First BMW M Motorbike

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Although the new M3 and M4 (and the M Performance parts you can get for each) might be the big BMW stories of the week, it’s also worth taking a look at what the company’s bike division has been up to. To coincide with the reveal of the 503bhp super saloon and coupe, BMW Motorrad has whipped the covers of the very first M motorbike. It’s called the M 1000 RR, and it slots neatly above the S 1000 RR by offering less weight, more power, and a whole load of carbon fibre.

Its inline-four has new Mahle forged pistons, titanium Pankl con-rods, lightened rocker arms and much more besides. The compression ratio is higher than before, and there’s a new titanium exhaust. As a result of all that work, it’ll produce 210bhp at 14,500rpm, and keep revving until 15,100rpm. The thing BMW seems to be making the biggest deal about is the ‘M winglets’. Developed on various tracks and in BMW Group’s wind tunnel (shown above looking awfully imposing), the clear-coat carbon pieces help keep the front wheel on the ground as the bike naturally tries to wheelie, meaning less electronic intervention is needed to stop the tyre lifting off the tarmac.

The winglets aren’t the only carbon fibre items found on the bike. Carbon wheels are fitted as standard, and there’s an optional carbon pack which clads the frame and other parts in CF trim. While having a look at those lovely wheels, you might also clock the blue anodised M brakes, developed using lessons learned from BMW Motorrad’s Superbike World Championship machines.