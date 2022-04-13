This 1965 Ringbrothers Ford Mustang Restomod Will Go To Highest Bidder

But you’ll need to fork out well over $100,000 to get your hands on it at auction

Surely by this point, Ringbrothers needs no introduction. But if you’ve never heard of the famed American car builder, it specialises in creating some of the most jaw-dropping restomod builds on the planet. And the best news? If you’re happy to sell your house, car, family and non-vital organs, this 1965 Ringbrothers Ford Mustang can be yours as it’s currently listed for auction on Bring a Trailer. Over the years, Ringbrothers has gained a reputation for grabbing all of the attention at SEMA shows with its classic muscle car builds, and it’s clear to see why when you lay your eyes on this beautiful 1965 Ford Mustang 408ci Restomod.

It began its life in a Ragoon Red finish, though Ringbrothers first repainted it in blue before it received the current metallic-grey finish. The car was overhauled by Ringbrothers between 2004 and 2005, but it was sent for some additional tinkering and finishing touches with the company in 2018. Power is provided by a revamped 408ci Windsor V8, which now features aluminium cylinder heads, an Edelbrock intake manifold and an 800-Cfm Holley double-pumper carburettor. The glorious V8 roar is channelled through a Flowmaster exhaust system, while power is sent to the rear wheels through a Tremec TKO-600 five-speed manual transmission. Other modifications include a carbon fibre hood and roof, a subtle rear-lip spoiler, hood pins, sail-panel fuel caps, cowl vent covers, and hood-mounted LED turn signal bezels.

The Fastback sits on custom-made Ringbrothers Forgeline wheels wrapped in Dunlop SP Sport Maxx tires. Stopping power is provided by a Baer brake system with 13-inch slotted and cross-drilled rotors, while Integra Racing coilover shocks have been equipped to all four corners. See also: This One-Off Porsche 911 Resotomod Will Have You Drooling Over A 996 The interior has also had a total Ringbrothers makeover. An NRG steering wheel has been fitted to a powered rack-and-and-pinion steering system, while the Stewart-Warner instrument cluster shows a tachometer that revs all the way to 8,000 rpm. The car’s odometer shows just 4,500 miles on the clock since it began its new life as a Ringbrothers masterpiece in the early 2000s.