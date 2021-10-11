These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow

Citroen has added some new liveries to the Ami's various personalisation options and given some examples of how a bespoke design might look

Judging by our little jaunt around Coventry in a Citroen Ami, the little thing is going to create a stir wherever it goes on UK roads. But if for whatever reason, you think it needs some help in garnering attention from the general public, Citroen has your back. See also: The Tiny Citroen Ami Is Coming To The UK The French manufacturer has added no less than six new “decorative graphics” to the Ami’s roster of personalisation options. They’re called: ‘Tutti Fruitti’, ‘British Globetrotter’, ‘ Camo’, ‘Tribe’ and ‘Trendy’.

As if all that wasn’t enough, customers can also “engage their inner creative side” thanks to a partnership between Citroen and Faab Fabricauto. The press pack includes a couple of examples of custom liveries - ‘I Love My Cats’ and ‘Flames’, each of which look like the sort of thing you’d see on one of those Wish.com adverts alongside some Nicholas Cage-themed pyjama bottoms. As… wow as these designs are, we’re sure some buyers will come up with stuff that’s even more eye-popping.