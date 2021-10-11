or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 40 minutes ago 0
News

These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow

Citroen has added some new liveries to the Ami's various personalisation options and given some examples of how a bespoke design might look

Remind me later
Citroen - These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow - News

Judging by our little jaunt around Coventry in a Citroen Ami, the little thing is going to create a stir wherever it goes on UK roads. But if for whatever reason, you think it needs some help in garnering attention from the general public, Citroen has your back.

See also: The Tiny Citroen Ami Is Coming To The UK

The French manufacturer has added no less than six new “decorative graphics” to the Ami’s roster of personalisation options. They’re called: ‘Tutti Fruitti’, ‘British Globetrotter’, ‘ Camo’, ‘Tribe’ and ‘Trendy’.

Citroen - These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow - News

As if all that wasn’t enough, customers can also “engage their inner creative side” thanks to a partnership between Citroen and Faab Fabricauto. The press pack includes a couple of examples of custom liveries - ‘I Love My Cats’ and ‘Flames’, each of which look like the sort of thing you’d see on one of those Wish.com adverts alongside some Nicholas Cage-themed pyjama bottoms. As… wow as these designs are, we’re sure some buyers will come up with stuff that’s even more eye-popping.

Citroen - These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow - News

We’re still waiting for confirmation of the kind of customisation options that’ll be available in the UK, along with a price. The expectation is for it to cost around £6,000, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting an equivalent of the €19.95 a month lease deal available on the other side of the Channel.

This hasn’t stopped Citroen racking up 1,000 orders in the space of two weeks since the UK reservation process opened. Interested parties were invited to put down a £250 refundable resevervation fee ahead of deliveries kicking off in 2022.

Would you be tempted to pay £6k for one of these adorable quadricycles?

Gallery

9 images
1 / 9
Download
More Citroen posts

0 comments

Recommended News Audi Has Hired Ken Block To (Quietly) Shred Tyres In EVs Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Nissan Note Aura Nismo Is Here With 133bhp And Red Bits News This Widebody 964 Porsche 911 Restomod Has A 500bhp Electric Powertrain News We're Getting Serious Batmobile Vibes From This Bonkers Electric Fan Car News Australian Police Post 87mph Bike Crash Footage To Show The Dangers Of Reckless Riding News The New BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Balances Out A Big Grille With More Doors News £20,000 Keyless Car Theft Device Disguised As A Game Boy Recovered By Police News Toyota Is Making Even More Brand New A70/A80 Supra Parts News Crumbs! Morgan Has Built An Off-Road Plus Four

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or