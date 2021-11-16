or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 13 hours ago
News

There's Now An Aston Martin DBX With A 430bhp Mercedes Straight-Six (But Only In China)

Aston Martin has revealed its first inline-six-powered model since the DB7 - a DBX reserved for the Chinese market

Remind me later
Aston Martin - There's Now An Aston Martin DBX With A 430bhp Mercedes Straight-Six (But Only In China) - News

Once upon a time, the inline-six was Aston Martin‘s go-to engine. In its post-war era, the British company used this engine configuration for DB models II through 6 and finally in the DBS, dropping a Jaguar-borrowed I6 in the DB7 a few decades later.

Since the six-cylinder DB7 went out of production in the late 1990s, Aston has been all about V8s and V12s. That’s all changed this year, but not out of some historical urge - nope, the new DBX straight-six derivative seen here is all about tax.

Aston Martin - There's Now An Aston Martin DBX With A 430bhp Mercedes Straight-Six (But Only In China) - News

It’s reserved for the Chinese market, where larger capacity engines are heavily levied. Aston Martin already has a technical partnership with Mercedes-AMG involving the supply of 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8s, so it makes perfect sense to hit up Affalterbach for a slimmed-down DBX. The chosen powerplant is the ‘M256’ inline-six mild-hybrid petrol found in various AMG ‘53’ models.

It’s good for 435bhp and 384lb ft of torque, making for a 0-62mph time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 161mph. The V8, for comparison, hits 62mph after 4.5 seconds and will keep going until 181mph.

Aston Martin - There's Now An Aston Martin DBX With A 430bhp Mercedes Straight-Six (But Only In China) - News

As in the V8, all wheels are powered via a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to the rear axle via a posh carbon fibre prop shaft and an electronically-controlled locking differential. The whopping 21-inch wheels of the V8 model are retained too, along with the fat 285mm-wide front/315mm wide rear tyres.

Visually, there are very few clues to the under-bonnet differences. Lettering under the side gills on the front wings reads ‘straight-six’ (this area is blank on the V8), and although you still get bonnet vents, they’re no longer topped by shiny fins.

Ignore the title - what you're hearing is an inline-six

There are no plans to sell this mild-hybrid model elsewhere as far as we know, but Aston Martin is thought to be prepping a plug-in hybrid using the V8-based powertrain from the Mercedes-AMG GT E-Performance. If Aston’s version has the same state of tune, we’ll be looking at a DBX with 829bhp and 1033lb ft of torque - nearly double the power and more than twice the twist of this entry-level inline-six.

More Aston Martin posts

0 comments

Recommended News This Car Graveyard In China Is Full Of Abandoned Exotics Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The First Of Mazda's RWD, Inline-Six Cars Will Be Here As Soon Next Year News Toyota Is Restarting AE86 Parts Production News The Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Has Added Carbon Loveliness News Koenigsegg Might (Sort Of) Use Volcano Power For Future Supercars News The 2655kg Mercedes EQS 53 Is The Future Of AMG Whether You Like It Or Not News The Ora Cat Is An Electric Hatchback With A Porsche 911-Like Face News Someone's (Sort Of) Resurrecting The Audi Sport Quattro As An 800bhp EV News Here's What The F1 V6-Engined Mercedes-AMG One Sounds Like Driven In Anger

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or