There’s A Subaru WRX Engine In This Tiny Porsche 914

The unusual Porsche project looks to be well-built and has been listed for sale on Bring a Trailer

It’s unlikely that many of you will have had this combination on your engine swap bingo cards. This 1972 Porsche 914 has had its engine replaced by a turbocharged Subaru motor that’s some four decades newer than the original Volkswagen lump. Still, both are flat-fours, so maybe it’s not as crazy as it first appears. The 914 WRX is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, and it’ll be sold to the highest bidder. To be specific, the Porsche’s new power unit is a turbocharged 2.5-litre flat-four which supposedly began its life in a 2013 Subaru WRX. The seller hasn’t revealed official power figures, but this engine produced around 300bhp in the WRX it allegedly came from. Considering 914s weigh less than 1000kg before modifications, that’s a healthy amount of power for such a small machine.

The engine’s power is delivered to the car’s rear wheels through a Subaru-sourced five-speed manual and a limited-slip differential. The engine has been rebuilt with APR head struts, forged pistons and connecting rods, a high-volume oil pump and chrome valve covers. You’ll also find an aftermarket Garrett turbocharger bolted onto the engine, along with a new air-to-water intercooler, engine management system and an upgraded battery. We’d expect it probably makes a bit more power than stock. See also: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Lands With A Jaw-Dropping Aero Kit The targa-top German sports car (which originally had less than 100bhp) rides on 17-inch Rota Fuchs-style wheels. Bilstein rear shocks make an appearance, along with torsion bars from a 911, a chassis stiffening kit and cross-drilled rotors with Boxster callipers. A custom exhaust system has also been added for good measure.