The V6 Kia Stinger GTS Now Makes More Power And A Nicer Noise
Kia has confirmed specs for the 3.3-litre V6 version of the refreshed Stinger, which has a slight increase in power and a new exhaust option
To go with the fresh looks revealed a couple of weeks ago, Kia has confirmed its facelifted Stinger GT-S also comes with a new set of lungs.
The range-topping version of the Stinger GT now has an ‘Electronic Variable Exhaust Valve system’, with a butterfly valve which helps produce “a more prominent, deeper exhaust note in Sport driving modes, or a quieter, more subdued exhaust note in Eco or Comfort mode,” Kia says.
Our main complaint with the 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V6 in the GT-S was the slightly meh exhaust note, so this is great news. The new system’s improved exhaust gas flow also unlocks a smidge more power, with a 3bhp rise giving a new total of 368bhp. Torque remains unchanged at 376lb ft.
The car’s styling tweaks include a new set of LED front and rear light clusters, an updated ‘tiger nose’ front grille and new 18 and 19-inch wheel options. For those who want a moody look, there’s also a new ‘Dark Package’, which finishes various trim pieces in gloss black. We won’t be getting the ‘E’ badges seen in these images, though - those are reserved for the Stinger’s home market.
The cabin doesn’t look all that different from the outgoing interior on first glance, but there are a handful of alterations. The steering wheel gets some fancy new chrome bits, while the dashboard has been treated to gloss black accents. The frameless rear-view mirror is a new addition, as is the bigger, optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen. On the options list, meanwhile, there are various new interior trim hues.
Kia is also the latest company to offer an ambient lighting system, with the Stinger given a 64-colour system. Fancy.
Want one? Expect the starting price of the GT-S to increase relative to the £41,145 charged for the old one, with the entry-level 2.0-litre model costing somewhere between £32,000 - 33,000.
