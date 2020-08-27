The V6 Kia Stinger GTS Now Makes More Power And A Nicer Noise

Kia has confirmed specs for the 3.3-litre V6 version of the refreshed Stinger, which has a slight increase in power and a new exhaust option

To go with the fresh looks revealed a couple of weeks ago, Kia has confirmed its facelifted Stinger GT-S also comes with a new set of lungs. The range-topping version of the Stinger GT now has an ‘Electronic Variable Exhaust Valve system’, with a butterfly valve which helps produce “a more prominent, deeper exhaust note in Sport driving modes, or a quieter, more subdued exhaust note in Eco or Comfort mode,” Kia says.

Our main complaint with the 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V6 in the GT-S was the slightly meh exhaust note, so this is great news. The new system’s improved exhaust gas flow also unlocks a smidge more power, with a 3bhp rise giving a new total of 368bhp. Torque remains unchanged at 376lb ft.

The car’s styling tweaks include a new set of LED front and rear light clusters, an updated ‘tiger nose’ front grille and new 18 and 19-inch wheel options. For those who want a moody look, there’s also a new ‘Dark Package’, which finishes various trim pieces in gloss black. We won’t be getting the ‘E’ badges seen in these images, though - those are reserved for the Stinger’s home market. The cabin doesn’t look all that different from the outgoing interior on first glance, but there are a handful of alterations. The steering wheel gets some fancy new chrome bits, while the dashboard has been treated to gloss black accents. The frameless rear-view mirror is a new addition, as is the bigger, optional 10.25-inch infotainment screen. On the options list, meanwhile, there are various new interior trim hues.