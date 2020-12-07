The Toyota Rav4 PHEV Is The Latest Dramatic Moose Test Failure

Despite the many advances in the realm of car handling over the years, the dreaded moose test is still something many vehicles just can’t hack. Take the Toyota Rav4 as an example - the closed hybrid version failed the test when trialled by Teknikens Värld not so long ago, and the ‘Prime’ plug-in hybrid derivative is described as “much worse”.

Tackling the swerving manoeuvre (sometimes alternatively referred to as the ‘elk test’) 42.3 mph/70kmh, the Rav4 PHEV oversteered wildly, with the Swedish publication reporting that the stability controls did not engage at all. The car was also leaning so heavily that the rim of the front driver’s side wheel was nearly kissing the tarmac.

The speeds were progressively lowered until the Toyota was able to scrape a pass, which it did at 39.1mph (63kmh). The test was run again at the 42.3mph target speed after a driver swap, with yet more sketchy oversteer.