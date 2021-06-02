The Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Has Added Carbon Loveliness

Exclusive to the North American market and limited to 600 units, the CF Edition adds various carbon fibre aero pieces to the GR Supra

One of our favourite things about the GR Supra is the way it looks. Toyota did a great job of distilling the FT-1 concept’s wild aesthetic into a more sensible production sports car package, but that’s not to say there isn’t room to improve it. What you see here, the A91-CF Edition, is Toyota having a go at doing just that. As the ‘CF’ bit of the name implies, it’s all about adding carbon fibre. Lots of carbon fibre.

All of the additions are aero pieces, and functional ones too - they aren’t just for show, as Toyota is keen to point out via the wind tunnel images in the press pack. Our favourite part is - predictably - the ducktail spoiler, which extends the lip of the boot lid significantly. At the other end is a new front splitter with bigger canards than the ones found on the standard model, while in the middle, you’ll find some carbon side skirts. To go with all that is a set of “unique 19-inch wheels,” although before you get too excited, it’s that same design we’ve seen fitted to most ‘A90’ Supras, but with a matte black finish. Please, Toyota, just treat the car to some properly new rims.

The bodywork can be specced in either Phantom matte grey, Absolute Zero White or Nitro Yellow. Underneath, it’s no different from any other 3.0-litre GR Supra, meaning there’s a 377bhp, 365lb ft ‘B58’ turbocharged inline-six under the bonnet borrowed from BMW. We’re quoting the North American market Supra’s quotes because the CF is only available there, and in relatively limited numbers - Toyota will make 600 for the 2022 model year.