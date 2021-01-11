The Tesla Model S-Rivalling Nio ET7 Has 644bhp An A 150kWh Battery

Nio had an interesting entry into this world. The Chinese company’s first-ever product was the EP9 hypercar, except, technically it wasn’t. As far as we can work out, Nio’s main involvement was sending a big stack of cash to RML, the UK motorsport company which did the development work.

Fast forward a few years, and Nio has dispensed with the marketing silliness and has filled out a range of electric cars with a little more real-world relevance. The latest, the ET7, is perhaps the most convincing of the lot.

It’s best thought of as Nio’s take on the Tesla Model S, although it’s a little bigger, coming in a few centimetres longer than a Mercedes S-Class. Within its steel/aluminium body structure, you can have a monster 150kWh battery pack, giving an NEDC range of up to 621 miles (1000 kilometres).