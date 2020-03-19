The Suzuki Swift Sport Is Now A Hybrid

Suzuki has given its Swift Sport a 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain, giving an increase in economy and a slight torque boost

Although this Suzuki Swift Sport might look identical to the one launched back in 2017, it has one crucial difference under the skin: a teeny, tiny motor. Yep, Suzuki‘s hot-ish hatch has gone mild hybrid, as the Japanese company seeks to reduce its fleet average CO2 emissions. Those same efforts will lead to the demise of the Jimny in Europe, but the Swift Sport has been granted a reprieve thanks to a new 48-volt electrical subsystem which will soon spread across the range.

The new lithium-ion battery - which sits under the front seats to help weight distribution - powers a starter motor generator which assists the petrol engine while giving emissions-free coasting ability under 50mph. It provides a modest 3.7lb ft boost under hard acceleration and adds only 15kg to the Swift Sport’s pithy one-tonne weight figure. The 1.4-litre ‘Boosterjet’ turbo engine has been given a fiddle too, receiving a new electric variable valve timing system, new fuel injectors and a higher pressure fuel pump. The result is… less power. With 127bhp on tap, the 2020 Sport has lost 10bhp relative to its predecessor and gained a second on its 0-62mph time, which is now 9.1 seconds. Torque now sits at 173lb ft.

In terms of efficiency, it emits 127g/km of CO2, while the MPG has been nudged up to 50.1mpg according to the WLTP cycle - an improvement of six per cent. The outgoing model was already packed full of stuff, and now, Suzuki is chucking in even more gear. LED front light clusters, front fog lights, climate control, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and a six-speaker audio system have all been added to the standard spec.