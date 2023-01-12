or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 days ago
News

The Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Looks Amazing, But Don't Expect To Be Able To Buy One

The long-awaited stretched Jimny is here with a bigger cabin, but it won’t be coming to Europe

Remind me later
Suzuki - The Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Looks Amazing, But Don't Expect To Be Able To Buy One - News

It feels like ages ago we first clapped eyes on a lengthened Suzuki Jimny prototype, but at last, the production version is here. It was worth the wait, as the Jimny five-door is every bit as lovely as we dared to hope, looking even more like a mini Mercedes G-Class/G-Wagen than the three-door car.

To accommodate the extra set of doors, Suzuki stretched the Jimny’s wheelbase by 340mm. It’s still far from a large thing, with the total length remaining comfortably under four metres. At the same time, though, there’s now a much bigger cabin seating five (the three-door passenger Jimny only accommodates four) and some luggage - the boot capacity is 208 litres, up from a laughable 85. Folding the rear bench down opens up 322 litres of space.

Suzuki - The Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Looks Amazing, But Don't Expect To Be Able To Buy One - News

It’s powered by the same naturally aspirated 1.5-litre inline-four as the three-door car, producing a modest 103bhp and 106lb ft of torque and available hooked up to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed manual. And so, the five-door Jimny will be even slower and less efficient that its smaller sibling. But let’s gloss over that.

Off road, it’ll be only slightly less capable than the three-door model, with approach, breakover and departure angles of 36, 24 and 50 degrees respectively. The three-door Jimny, for comparison, manages 36, 24 and 50 degrees. The ground clearance of both cars is the same at 210mm, while a selectable four-wheel drive system is shared across the two.

Suzuki - The Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Looks Amazing, But Don't Expect To Be Able To Buy One - News

It’s reasonably well equipped, coming with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear parking camera working out of a nine-inch touchscreen, plus six airbags. And yes, you can have it on 15-inch steel wheels, or alloys of the same size, if you’re happy to make the wrong decision.

You want one, don’t you? We certainly do. The only problem is, in much of the world, that won’t be possible. It’ll be sold in India (where the car is also built), Africa, Latin America and eventually Australia, but not where the majority of you lot live - Europe and the USA.

Suzuki - The Suzuki Jimny Five-Door Looks Amazing, But Don't Expect To Be Able To Buy One - News

Americans sadly haven’t been able to buy any version of the current car in an official capacity. In the UK meanwhile, the only way of getting a three-door Jimny is by opting for the two-seater commercial version, which is judged by less stringent van emissions regulations. As far as we know, there are no plans to make a commercial version of the bigger Jimny for the British market.

More Suzuki posts

1 comment

Recommended News The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Is A £56,000 Love Letter Between Two Italian Icons Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Facelifted Lamborghini Urus Breaks SUV Record At Pikes Peak Hill Climb News Real-Life 911 Sally Special Becomes Most Expensive New Porsche Ever Auctioned News Mercedes Is Introducing An Acceleration Subscription Fee – No, This Isn’t Satire News Up Close And Personal With An Incredible $40 Million Car Collection News This BMW 1M Has An E60 M5 V10 Squeezed Under The Bonnet News Last Ever Lamborghini Aventador Rolls Off Production Line (For Real This Time) News WATCH: A Formula 1 Car Looks Insane Driving On Public Roads News ‘KN Car’ Googled By 30k Users A Month Following Kia’s Logo Rebrand

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or