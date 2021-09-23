The Science Behind Why Your Head Can Boost A Car Key Fob Signal

It’s one of the most well-known car ‘hacks’ in existence and one that was even tried out on Top Gear once by Jeremy Clarkson. Picture this scenario: perhaps you want to check your car is definitely locked, or maybe you want to unlock it for passengers who’ve reached the car ahead of you. The car’s too far away for the remote central locking to work unaided, so you press the key fob up against your head, and hey presto, you see those hazard lights flashing away to display your success. Accompanied by a very loud beep if you have a modern Alfa Romeo.

We’ve seen some claim before that this is merely because you’re holding the remote higher than you might be otherwise, but it’s easy enough to disprove that theory yourself by trying the key against and away from your head. If the fob making contact with the head, your body is surely boosting the signal, but how? What’s actually going on inside that bag of meat known as ‘you’? For the answer, we can turn to YouTube, and a chap called Kyle Hill.