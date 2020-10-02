The Renault Sport Megane Has Lost Its Manual Gearbox

An updated version of the Megane RS300 has gone on sale in the UK, but you can only have it with the 'EDC' automatic gearbox

The refreshed Renault Sport Megane first revealed earlier this year is now on sale in the UK, but there’s a catch - the manual has fallen by the wayside. The two derivatives of the hotter Megane (we’ll get to those shortly) are only available with Renault’s six-speed EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) automatic gearbox. The manual has now gone from all markets, Renault UK confirmed when asked, and a reintroduction at a later date seems unlikely.

Along with the manual, the base ‘280’ version of the RS Megane’s 1.8-litre turbo engine has been ditched, replaced with the 296bhp RS300. There’s no stiffer Cup chassis option for the base car either - if you want that, you have to plump for the RS300 Trophy. That’s a change we’re not going to argue with - given the extra gear the Trophy includes in its standard spec, it’s always made far more sense than the old 280 with the Cup pack fitted. Want to buy a Renault? Check out the latest deals now on BuyaCar.com Although Renault’s hot hatch might look much the same from the outside, it has received a minor nip and tuck. There’s new LED lighting front and rear, a redesigned grille, and door handle lighting.

The interior has been given a makeover too, with notable changes including a new 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.3-inch infotainment system, and swankier materials used for the seats, steering wheel and centre console.