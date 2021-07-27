or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 13 hours ago 0
News

The Renault 5 'Turbo 3' Is An 80s Mid-Engine Hero Reborn For The 21st Century

Legende Automobile has created a thoroughly reimagined version of the Renault 5 Turbo, and we're in awe

Remind me later
Renault - The Renault 5 'Turbo 3' Is An 80s Mid-Engine Hero Reborn For The 21st Century - News

When French car designer Alan Derosier moved to Los Angeles in 2018, his dream was to create reimagined Porche 911s. Realising this genre was already “well covered” by the likes of Singer and Gunther Works, Derosier teamed up with fellow US-based Frenchmen Charly Bompas and Pierre Chaveyriat to do something arguably much more interesting - rework the Renault 5 Turbo for the 21st century.

The trio’s burgeoning firm, Legende Automobile, set out to create the ultimate version of the mid-engined homologation special dubbed the ‘Turbo 3’. With access to modern materials all the cost restrictions of the original thrown out the window, the results are rather spectacular. You might wish to ogle these images before proceeding further.

The new carbon fibre body features modern LED lighting front and rear
The new carbon fibre body features modern LED lighting front and rear

Done? Good - we can get into all the juicy details. Chief among these is the new body, which is almost entirely made of carbon fibre and also a lot wider than the Turbo and Turbo 2’s. The upsized body is necessary both for the wider wheels and the wider suspension setup.

On the latter front, the Turbo 3 gets a front and rear double-wishbone setup shared with the Maxi Turbo competition car. Other than that, chassis details are scarce - we don’t know what sort of dampers the car will use, and there’s no word on the brake setup either.

Renault - The Renault 5 'Turbo 3' Is An 80s Mid-Engine Hero Reborn For The 21st Century - News

The stoppers will have almost certainly been beefed up, though, as this is considerably more powerful than a Turbo 2. You’re looking at around 400bhp from some sort of turbocharged engine, which we reckon will still be an inline-four.

Inside, you get a half cage, a fabric-clad dashboard, a dual-zone climate control, and even a matching reusable coffee cup (neat!). Just behind this oh-so 2020s detail is something much more old school - a proper manual shifter with a partially exposed linkage.

Renault - The Renault 5 'Turbo 3' Is An 80s Mid-Engine Hero Reborn For The 21st Century - News

The final unknown is the price, although we can be fairly sure that it’ll be a suitably wallet-busting figure given the level of detail and the amount of carbon fibre going on. “We ignored all financial advice and spared no expense in making sure that this is the best possible version of the B-segment icon,” Legende says.

More Renault posts

0 comments

Recommended News This Bugatti Chiron Vs Jet Fighter Racer Is A New Take On An Old Idea Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News This Shocking Crash Proves The Incredible Safety Of Modern Petrol Stations News Richard Hammond Has A New TV Show About Classic Cars News Production Nissan '400Z' Caught On Camera, Only Slightly Different To Proto Z Concept News Limo-Like Legroom For Longer, China-Only Skoda Octavia Pro News The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder News Driver Nearly Gets A Barrier To The Face While Fleeing Police News The Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy Is £200k Of Mud-Plugging Nostalgia News Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Returns With 273mph Top Speed And £2.7m Price Tag

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or