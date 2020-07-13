The Real Star Of This Koenigsegg 'Mini Blockbuster' Is An Old Volvo

Koenigsegg seems like a fun place to work, and not just for the obvious reason that its main output consists of hugely complex hypercars. No, we’re referring to ‘Time to Reign: A Koenigsegg Mini Blockbuster’ - a short film released by the Swedish company.

It’s been produced entirely in house, with Christian von Koenigsegg’s son Sebastian taking on writing/direction duties and various staff members making up the cast. Along with Christian and his wife Halldora, who play themselves, the cast includes marketing and events coordinator Christina Nordin as ‘Phoenix’ and designer Marcello Raeli as ‘The Hacker’.