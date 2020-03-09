The Prior Design McLaren 720S Says "765LT Who?"

If McLaren's new 765LT is giving you and your 720S an inferiority complex, you might consider calling Prior Design

Worried that the arrival of McLaren’s new 765LT makes your 720S look a little ordinary? Worry not, as the aftermarket - predictably - has an answer. We’ve seen a few lurid body kits for the 720S emerge since the standard car’s launch a few years ago, and now there’s a new one from Prior Design. Wide, isn’t it?

The kit includes swollen arches front and rear, a new vented frunk lid, a rear diffuser and a gigantic fixed rear wing. Interestingly, the latter element sits on top of the standard 720S active rear spoiler, which - for obvious reasons - will surely need switching off post-conversion. Only 10 examples of the kit will be made, with a price available “on request”. The whole shebang is made from carbon fibre, so it isn’t going to be cheap. If you fancy spending even more, there are various wheel options, a bespoke interior service, and a Prior Design exhaust system all available.