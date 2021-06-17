The Porshe Cayenne Is As Fast As A 997-Gen 911 Turbo Around The 'Ring

How’s this for a sign of automotive progress - Porsche has just sent a new version of its Cayenne ‘Coupe’ around the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 38.925 seconds, around the same time it managed with a 997 911 Turbo a little while ago. Comparing a recent Nordschleife lap time with one from over 10 years ago does require a caveat, of course.

Alterations mean some parts of the track are a little quicker than previously, and tyre technology has moved on a hell of a lot since then. Whack a 997 on modern rubber, send it out on 2021’s faster ‘Ring, and that time will drop. But still, this remains a sign of just how damn quick these uber SUVs are now. And this Cayenne, which we don’t know the name of yet, is the fastest of the lot.