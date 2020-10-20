The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Now Has Nearly 700bhp

Porsche has filled out its updated Panamera range with three models, with a near-700bhp plug-in hybrid at the top of the tree

The slimmed-down, updated Porsche Panamera range revealed a few months ago has already been filled out. And how’s this for a headline - the most powerful addition is a facelifted Turbo S E-Hybrid with 690bhp. Yep, knocking on the door of 700bhp, in a comfortable, leather-lined Panamera, which you can (and should) have as a ‘Sport Turismo’ estate. Alongside the standard hatchback version, there’s also an ‘Executive’ long-wheelbase derivative. It’s comfortably more powerful than the new, 621bhp Turbo S, but since it has to lug around a motor and a 17.9kWh battery pack - replacing the old 14.1kWh unit - it’s actually a touch slower to 62mph. It takes a still extremely brisk 3.2 seconds to do the deed, compared to 3.1 in the exclusively petrol-powered Turbo S. The top speed is identical at 196mph.

The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can be seen here look awfully stealthy. 700bhp sleeper, anyone?

While the Turbo S might have acceleration bragging rights, the new Turbo S E-Hybrid is a handy two tenths quicker than its predecessor. Plus, thanks to that new battery, the electric-only range has increased to 31 miles. On its own, the front axle-powering motor is good for 134bhp. At the other end of the plug-in spectrum is an updated 4 E-Hybrid, mixing the same battery and motor combo as the Turbo S E-Hybrid with a twin-turbo V6. This makes for a total system power of 434bhp, giving a 0-62mph time of 4.4 seconds. It sits just under the new 4S E-Hybrid, which Porsche revealed alongside the Turbo S and the entry-level Panamera/Panamera 4 a few weeks back.

Finally, there’s a refreshed 4S. It uses a more potent twin-turbo V6, yielding an output of 434bhp. 0-62mph is over in 4.1 seconds, and the top speed is 183mph. So, whichever facelifted Panamera you go for, you won’t be wanting for performance. All models get a newer version of the Porsche Communication Management infotainment setup with a higher resolution touchscreen, wireless Apple Car Play and improved voice control. Some derivatives also get a range of chassis tweaks.