The 168kg Panigale V4 SP2 Is Ducati’s Newest Track Day Weapon
The extreme racing-derived Panigale V4 SP2 will go on sale in March 2022
Ducati has just revealed its newest track-focused monster – an even more extreme version of its 2022 Ducati Panigale V4. The SP2 (which stands for Sport Production) is a limited edition of the Panigale V4 on sale from March 2022 and geared towards the more hardcore Ducati enthusiast.
Engineered to give a race-inspired feel for a bike that’s as competent around Mugello as it is on the road, the Panigale V4 SP2 version comes with carbon fibre rims and Brembo Stylema R brake callipers. Other performance additions include an MCS radial master cylinder, a dry clutch, a lightened final drive and 520 chain, billet footpegs and a host of kit which is specified for track use.
The MotoGP-derived 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine fitted in both the 2022 Panigale V4 and SP2 produces 213bhp, which is a small but meaningful 1.5bhp hike over its predecessor. An optional full titanium Ducati Performance racing exhaust can also be specified, increasing power by 12bhp for a total of approximately 225bhp. This also drops the weight figure by a further 5kg to just 168kg.
The included racing kit which is dedicated for use on the track includes billet aluminium caps for removal of the rear-view mirrors, a kit to remove the licence plate holder and an open carbon clutch cover.
The Panigale V4 SP2 also comes with a unique ‘Winter Test’ livery, which boasts a slick matte carbon paint scheme with bright red accents and an exposed brushed aluminium tank. The wings are also branded with the Italian flag in homage to the official Panigale V4 R SBK model.
