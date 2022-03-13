The 168kg Panigale V4 SP2 Is Ducati’s Newest Track Day Weapon

Ducati has just revealed its newest track-focused monster – an even more extreme version of its 2022 Ducati Panigale V4. The SP2 (which stands for Sport Production) is a limited edition of the Panigale V4 on sale from March 2022 and geared towards the more hardcore Ducati enthusiast.

Engineered to give a race-inspired feel for a bike that’s as competent around Mugello as it is on the road, the Panigale V4 SP2 version comes with carbon fibre rims and Brembo Stylema R brake callipers. Other performance additions include an MCS radial master cylinder, a dry clutch, a lightened final drive and 520 chain, billet footpegs and a host of kit which is specified for track use.