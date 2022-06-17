The Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is A Gorgeous Longtail Supercar You Can’t Buy

There will be just five examples of the Pagani Huayra Codalunga made with prices starting from €7 million (around £6 million or $7.4 million), and they’re all spoken for

Pagani has built a limited-edition longtail version of its Huayra supercar, called the Huayra Codalunga, in homage to various iconic race cars of the 1960s. Just five examples will be made costing from €7 million (£6 million or $7.4 million) each, but before you start scrimping and saving, however, you should know that each model has already been sold to some no doubt exceptionally wealthy customers. The Pagani Huayra Codalunga (which quite literally means ‘longtail’ in Italian) was designed by Pagani’s specialist division known as ‘Pagani Grandi Complicazioni’. The project began back in 2018 when two clients approached Pagani with a special request for a bespoke longtail version, and the car manufacturer describes it as a truly collaborative affair.

In a rather flamboyant fashion, the Italian car-maker cites Leonardo Da Vinci as an “inexhaustible source of inspiration” for the Codalunga, whose principles state that “art and science can exist in perfect harmony”. Flamboyant, too, is Pagani’s animated promotional video of the Codalunga, which is unusually kitsch for a supercar. The Da Vinci inspiration is all very beautiful, and in all fairness so is the car itself – the Huayra Codalunga sports a rear engine cover that’s 360mm longer than that of the standard Huayra. The car tapers off more elegantly than the standard car, giving the impression it was made to be this way from the outset. There’s no rear grille on the Codalunga, so Pagani’s quad-exhaust system is proudly exposed, giving a more hardcore look.

According to Pagani, the ethos here was actually ‘taking away rather than adding’ – not sure how we’d feel about that if we were paying a multi-million-pound sum. It does mean that the Codalunga weighs in at just 1,280kg compared to the standard Huayra’s 1350kg. This combined with Pagani’s 828bhp V12 engine capable of 811lb ft of torque and the increased aerodynamic efficiency of the longtail design means the Codalunga should be pretty fast, although it’s unlikely any client will want to push the limits in such a rare beast.