Now that we’ve gathered our skirts and collected our wits, having been floored by the Omologata’s unexpected reveal, we’d like to tell you all about it

What you see here, in breathtaking triple-layer shade called Rosso Magma, is not a Ferrari you can buy. It is, however, a one-off Ferrari someone has had built. Omologata, meaning homologation, is the 10th unique front-engined V12 Ferrari since the 2009 P540 Superfast Aperta, and it is stunning. According to Ferrari’s press release the 812 Superfast-based special honours the past “without falling into nostalgia.” It took some two years to complete, despite the existing functional chassis and electronics. Just the windscreen and headlights remain from the standard car, with the target from day one being a result that ‘oozes street presence whilst retaining a very pure formal language.’

It’s this purity, as Ferrai puts it, that makes the Omologata so outrageously NSFW, in our book. Between the soft and flowing curves, perfect proportions, perfectly swollen arches and drop-dead grorgeous rear louvres, the only thing we could possibly wish for is, err, different headlights. Sorry, Ferrari. Otherwise it’s the perfect combination of brute muscle and Italian elegance. Like a 1960s GT racer reborn in 2020 into the hands of a true Ferrari connoisseur, the Omologata looks fast even parked. Here and there in the interior there’s ‘hammered’ paint reminiscent of the 250 LM and 250 GTO. There’s a crackled paint effect on the dashboard and steering wheel, again to evoke the golden era of the 1950s and 1960s.

Consider a large number of trousers to have been tented