The Nissan 'Z-Proto' Concept Version Of The 370Z Successor Arrives This Month

Mark your calendars - we now know the date of the ‘400Z’ hype train’s first stop. Nissan has released a teaser video for the ‘Z-Proto’ which merely states “coming soon”, but take a look at the description, and you’ll find 16 September listed as the date of the grand reveal.

As implied by the name, it’ll be a prototype previewing a production car which will - at long last - replace the ageing 370Z. Power is expected to come from Nissan’s VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6, giving an output of around 400bhp. Rumour has it a manual gearbox will still be involved, despite stick shift becoming increasingly unpopular with sports car buyers.