The New Porsche 911 Turbo Is Only 0.1sec Slower To 62mph Than The S

Porsche has revealed the base version of the 992 Turbo, and it's still spectacularly quick

A few weeks back, we had a go in the Porsche 911 Turbo S. As incredible it was, there is a sense that it’s just too fast for its own good. If you don’t feel the need to hit 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds, however, there is now a slower, entry-level 911 Turbo. Take away the ‘S’ badge from the 992 Turbo’s wide rear end, and…you get something that’s still bonkers fast. The 0-62mph drops by just a tenth, giving a new figure of 2.7sec, while the top speed is 199mph as opposed to 205. But hey, 200 might still be doable with a tailwind.

Like its big brother, the 911 Turbo is powered by a 3.7-litre flat-six with variable-vane turbochargers and new charge-air coolers. You’re looking at 572bhp and 553lb ft of torque, 40bhp and 37lb ft less than the S. The slightly less potent six feeds an all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed ‘PDK’ dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It’s 42mm wider than at the back compared to the old Turbo, with 21-inch wheels wrapped in 315mm-wide tyres. The Porsche Active Suspension Management system (a fancy way of saying ‘adaptive dampers’) is fitted as standard, with a 10mm lower PASM Sport setup on the options menu.

The vast 408mm iron front brake discs are 28mm bigger than before, and they work with 380mm rotors at the back. Carbon-ceramic brakes, which are fitted as standard on the S, are optional here. Badging aside, you’ll struggle to tell it apart from the S on the outside - there’s the same active wing at the back, the trademark Turbo vents just in front of the rear wheels (these are intakes now, instead of cooling ducts), and a grille-heavy front-end with active flaps. It’s the same story on the inside, where you’ll find the retro-influenced dashboard and 10.9-inch touchscreen used across the 992 range.