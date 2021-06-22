The New 473bhp Porsche 911 GTS Has 992 Turbo Bits And Less Sound Proofing

The 992-generation 911 has spawned the anticipated Carrera GTS derivative, with more power, better brakes and chassis upgrades

If you’re after the best 992-generation Porsche 911 that isn’t a GT3, there are now two schools of thought for this. You either go as basic as possible with an entry-level Carrera on smaller wheels, or you push the boat out and go for the newly revealed GTS. The latest version of the latter follows the same ethos as the last GTS. Firstly, with a reasonable power increase - the twin-turbocharged flat-six develops 473bhp and 420lb ft of torque, up from 444bhp and 390lb ft in the Carrera S.

The 0-62mph time is down by a tenth, with the PDK-equipped Carrera GTS 4 completing the benchmark sprint in just 3.3 seconds. The two-wheel drive GTS is only a tenth slower unless you spec its no-cost option seven-speed manual, which drops the figure to 4.1 seconds. Worth it for the additional fun, of course. To go with the extra poke, the GTS gets a suspension setup borrowed from the 911 Turbo. That means it sits 10mm lower on stiffer springs, fettled dampers and tweaked anti-roll bars. A new braking system and 20-inch front/21-inch centre-locking wheels - also pinched from the Turbo - round off the chassis changes.

The GTS is a weighty thing, with even the lightest version - the two-wheel drive coupe - tipping the scales at 1510kg. Optionally, though, you can take out 25kg with a new weight reduction pack that includes lighter glass, a less bulky battery and the ditching of the rear seats. All versions get a redesigned front bumper with a new front splitter, tinted light clusters and various black-finished trim pieces including the rear badging and the tailpipes of the standard-fit sports exhaust. Inside, there’s Alcantara-like ‘Race-Tex’ upholstery and optional contrast stitching. We’re more interested in what you don’t get, though - Porsche has ripped out some of the sound insulation so you can better hear that flat-six.