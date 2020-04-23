The New 1400bhp, All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Will Run An 8sec Quarter

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet has more than 50 years of history behind it. Throughout all that time, the agenda has remained pretty much unchanged: fat drag-racing slicks, beefed-up parts and high-power V8s. As a sign of just how seriously Ford is taking EVs, however, the latest Cobra Jet turn-key dragster has dropped the traditional eight-cylinder engine for a battery pack. A big one, at that.

We don’t have any technical details yet, but the hardware must be serious, as the new Cobra Jet is good for nearly 1400bhp and 1100lb ft of torque. It’s difficult to achieve those kinds of numbers without using an extremely heavy battery pack, but there’s enough power to catapult the MLe Racecars-built machine down the quarter-mile in around eight seconds. Ford reckons it’ll cross the line at about 170mph.

All the key details are here, including big drag radials at the rear and skinny ‘front runners’ at the other end, a wheelie bar and a parachute. Although there’s no mention of it in the press release, there’s what sounds like a gear shift in the video below, indicating the use of a two-speed transmission. For now, that’s all we know. Ford will be spilling the beans later this year when the Cobra Jet 1400 has its full reveal.

