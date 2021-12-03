The Mitsubishi Evo XI That'll Never Happen Could Have Looked Like This

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image via Kolesa.ru

Earlier this week, we were struggling to conjure up any kind of enthusiasm for the relaunch of Ralliart. Although there is a promise of more to come, including motorsport activities, for now, the Mitsubishi sub-brand’s main activities consist of slapping some stickers and mudguards on a pick-up truck and an SUV for the Thai market. See also: The Glorious Relaunch Of Mitsubishi Ralliart Involves…Stickers And Mudguards We weren’t the only ones underwhelmed by this new ‘era’ for the once-great organisation. Kolesa.ru reacted by imagining a universe in which Mitsubishi never lost its performance car mojo and gave us the Lancer Evolution XI we so crave. The publication did so via some renders, which CT was kindly given permission to reproduce.

Image via Kolesa.ru

The images don’t use the current-generation Lancer, as that’s no more than a rehashed version of the old one which Mitsubishi turned into the Evo X. Instead, the base car seems to be an Audi RS3 saloon, but so comprehensively transformed that it took us a moment or two to realise. It taps into Mitsubishi’s current design language, featuring the big ‘Dynamic Shield’ front grille combined with neat, slimline headlights. Just above, there’s a sizeable bonnet scoop. At the other end, we have Y-shaped taillights and, of course, a prominent rear wing.

