or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago
News

The Mitsubishi Evo XI That'll Never Happen Could Have Looked Like This

A brilliant set of renders imagines a world in which Mitsubishi carried on the Lancer Evolution lineage

Remind me later
Image via Kolesa.ru
Image via Kolesa.ru

Earlier this week, we were struggling to conjure up any kind of enthusiasm for the relaunch of Ralliart. Although there is a promise of more to come, including motorsport activities, for now, the Mitsubishi sub-brand’s main activities consist of slapping some stickers and mudguards on a pick-up truck and an SUV for the Thai market.

See also: The Glorious Relaunch Of Mitsubishi Ralliart Involves…Stickers And Mudguards

We weren’t the only ones underwhelmed by this new ‘era’ for the once-great organisation. Kolesa.ru reacted by imagining a universe in which Mitsubishi never lost its performance car mojo and gave us the Lancer Evolution XI we so crave. The publication did so via some renders, which CT was kindly given permission to reproduce.

Image via Kolesa.ru
Image via Kolesa.ru

The images don’t use the current-generation Lancer, as that’s no more than a rehashed version of the old one which Mitsubishi turned into the Evo X. Instead, the base car seems to be an Audi RS3 saloon, but so comprehensively transformed that it took us a moment or two to realise.

It taps into Mitsubishi’s current design language, featuring the big ‘Dynamic Shield’ front grille combined with neat, slimline headlights. Just above, there’s a sizeable bonnet scoop. At the other end, we have Y-shaped taillights and, of course, a prominent rear wing.

Gone, but not forgotten.
Gone, but not forgotten.

Back to reality, things aren’t so rosy. There’s said to be strong demand from shareholders for a new Evo, but Mitsubishi president Takao Kato dismissed the prospect of it happening any time soon. “The company is still not strong enough,” he said (translated from Japanese) at the most recent shareholder annual general meeting, adding, “We had a big deficit in the previous fiscal year”. The firm is busy restructuring amidst a 312 billion yen (£2 billion) loss in the 2020 fiscal year, which will see it downscale European operations and exit the UK market entirely.

Kato-san is keen to “put out the cars that fans are waiting for” once the company is in a healthier financial state, but the window of opportunity to produce a car powered by a high-powered combustion engine is shrinking. In other words, don’t count on it.

More Mitsubishi posts

0 comments

Recommended News The Citroen Ami Has Become The World's Cutest Police Car Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Papua New Guinean Government's Maserati Fleet Was A 'Terrible Mistake' News The 739bhp V8 Hybrid BMW XM Is A (Sort Of) M1 Successor News The JDM-Only Subaru WRX S4 Gets A Cute Rear Wiper But No Manual News The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Face News Take A Look At The Trailer For Top Gear Series 31 News Watch Sport+ Mode Help The New Mercedes S-Class Through A Moose Test News The Ora Cat Is An Electric Hatchback With A Porsche 911-Like Face News Hot Damn, The New 222bhp Opel/Vauxhall Astra Looks Pretty Great

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or