The Mini Clubman Is Weirdly Appealing Now Prices Have Dropped Under £2k

The first version of the estate-like Mini Clubman looks neat compared to the current car, and you can pick one up for peanuts

I remember being highly sceptical about the Mini Clubman when it was first revealed. First off, it had the wrong name - ‘Traveller’ was the term usually reserved for estate Minis, but since BMW didn’t have the rights to it, the ‘Clubman’ moniker used for the slab-faced Mini of the same name was borrowed instead. It also wasn’t as practical as hoped, and it has that weird rear-hinged ‘suicide’ door, which was only on one side. That side being the ‘wrong’ one in the UK because it opened into the road. Awks.

Far from the most practical car in its class, but the R55 Mini Clubman still has a lot more load space than its hatchback sibling

However, as with so many cars we probably wouldn’t have given a second look before, depreciation has won us over. Prompted by a Tweet from a journalist at CT sister title Car Buyer, we dived into the classifieds, finding that early R55 Clubmans start under £2000. What’s more, with the new version having a bulbous and bloated aesthetic, the original one now looks especially smart. And, they’re potentially quite quick - Cooper, Cooper S and even JCW derivatives were available.

Mini claimed offering a 'Club Door' both sides would have left to a costly packaging redesign

A stretched wheelbase inevitably brought with it an increase in weight, but tipping the scales at around 1200kg, the Clubman isn’t exactly a heavyweight. So, go for a Cooper S with a 1.6-litre, 168bhp turbocharged inline-four (the supercharged 1.6 died off with the previous generation, unfortunately), and you’ll be able to hit 62mph in a respectable 7.3 seconds. If it’s a Cooper S-flavoured Clubman you want, you will need to up the budget - prices start at around £3500. This one is up for £3900, and looks lovely in Orient Blue with a silver contrasting roof and racing stripes.