The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door Just Nabbed A Niche 'Ring Record From The Porsche Panamera

The reason for all the wordplay shenanigans? That pesky Jaguar XE SV Project 8. Mercedes can’t lay claim to having the fastest four-door or saloon car record, and not just because the GT ‘4 Door’ is technically a five-door hatch, but because the Jag is significantly faster around the Nordschleife. In two-seater Track Pack guise, the car improved upon its already blisteringly fast time by 2.9 seconds last year, going around in 7min 18.361sec. Semantics aside, the GT 4 door’s feat is an impressive one, particularly given the conditions at the time of the run, which are described as “anything but optimal”. The ambient temperature was seven degrees Celsius, with the tarmac only a few degrees warmer. There were even damp patches dotted around the track, something that wouldn’t have gone together all that well with the car’s dry-biased Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.