Tuning

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S Has Been Tuned To Almost 500PS

Racechip has released a tuning box for the Mercedes mega hatch, giving a near-500PS output

There’s a lot to like about the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, but it’s strongest aspect is almost certainly what lives under the bonnet. It’s a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-four with an all-aluminium crankcase, forged aluminium pistons and a forged steel crank, a 416bhp peak output and a 7200rpm redline.

The performance it gives the most powerful A45 is - as you’d expect - mighty. 0-62mph takes 3.9 seconds, which is more than fast enough for most. If you don’t fall under the banner of ‘most’ though, you’ll be pleased to learn the ‘M139’ engine has plenty of potential beyond the already very impressive stock figures.

One new tuning option for the car comes from RaceChip. Via the fitting of a tuning box which plugs into the turbo boost pressure, the intake pressure and camshaft signal, it’s able to increase output to 491PS (484bhp) and 406lb ft of torque. Almost as much as a Mercedes-AMG C63 S, in other words.

In the above video, an A45 S with the box was taken on an autobahn thrash, during which time it was able to sprint from 100 - 200kmh (62 - 124mph) in 9.16 seconds, an improvement of over a second relative to the standard car.

If you want to go further than that, there are other, more invasive options. Renntech, for instance, will give you damn near 600bhp to play with by fitting a new turbocharger and exhaust system.

Which would you go for?

