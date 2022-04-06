The Last Ever Lamborghini Aventador Comes With 1:1 NFT Collab By Krista Kim And Steve Aoki

The final Aventador will be the first supercar to be auctioned with a matching NFT version

The Lamborghini Aventador has been the ultimate poster car for an entire generation, but with the Italian supercar manufacturer promising an electrified line-up by 2023, production of the iconic Aventador is finally coming to an end. To send off the Aventador, Lamborghini is auctioning off the last Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupé through RM Sotheby’s, and it features a bespoke paint job designed by digital artists Steve Aoki and Krista Kim, along with a digital replica of the car in digital NFT form and a host of other benefits.

Krista Kim and Steve Aoki customised the Ultimae in partnership with Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme to create the striking one-off design. Bespoke features include gradient exterior paint fading from Blue Nethuns to Nero Noctis, an interior inspired by the Mars Metaverse Sunset and an orange embroidered logo signifying the collaboration on the vehicle’s rear bench. The sill plates also feature unique orange lighting. See also: Lamborghini Aventador Production Rebooted To Replace Lost Felicity Ace Fire Cars Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini CEO said: “Lamborghini and the NFT community fit together very well, as we share many values. We are both young-spirited innovators, looking out for unexpected projects and technological solutions.”

The physical vehicle will feature Lamborghini’s highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine, which produces 769bhp at 8,500 rpm and can reach 0-62mph in just 2.8 seconds. Lamborghini says the real-world car will be delivered to the VVIP buyer in September 2022. Other features of this unusual package include an exclusive preview of limited edition Lamborghini cars for future release, a private tour of the Lamborghini Museum (not including flights and accommodation), a 15-minute virtual meet and greet with both Kirsta Kim and Steve Aoki, and one-time access to the Lamborghini VIP which allows guests to experience a Super Trofeo race weekend.