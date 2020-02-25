The KTM X-Bow GTX Is A 600bhp GT2 Racer With An Audi Five-Pot

The X-Bow came and went from the UK market a long time ago, but the automotive arm of Austrian bike manufacturer KTM is still very much a thing. Last year the X-Bow Comp R was launched for the US, and the racing stuff has been going on for years.

The latest development on that front is the X-Bow GTX, which will have its own one-make series starting in 2021. It’ll be eligible for various different series, including the newly established SRO GT2 class, in which Porsche and Audi also have entries.

Before the necessary balance of performance stuff is added for GT2 racing and other series, the GTX will weigh around 1000kg and develop 600bhp. Of particular interest is where that power comes from - while previous X-Bows have used various VW Group inline-four turbo engines, the GTX gets an extra cylinder.