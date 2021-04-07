The JRM GT23 Is A Road-Legal Nissan GT-R Racing Car For £380k

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

You’ll have heard the term ‘racecar for the road’ a hundred times, but it’s entirely deserved for the new JRM GT23. It’s sort of based on a Nissan GT-R, which you’d think would be a pretty good starting point for a racing car, but JRM has binned nearly everything that Nissan included on the GT-R as part of the process. JRM has built race-going GT-Rs for the best part of a decade, and has now revealed a road-legal version. Only 23 will be built, each costing £380,000 ($500,000 USD) and with the opportunity to customise the pared-back interior.

Every body panel - and the floor - is carbon fibre, and the company says the GT23 should be a whole 500kg lighter than the standard GT-R, even with the ankle-bashing front splitter and vast rear spoiler. The 3.8-litre engine has been subjected to extensive upgrades. There are new pistons and conrods, updated camshafts and new turbos, and the whole engine has even been moved rearwards so that the car is effectively mid-engined. Power is up around 100hp to 650hp - it’s meant to be the ultimate driving experience rather than a 1000hp monster.

The GT23 boasts a new braking system with six-pot front calipers and huge 380mm discs (four-pot calipers and 335mm discs at the rear), albeit in steel not carbon ceramic. A new six-speed sequential gearbox has been fitted, alongside completely new wiring loom and ECU systems. JRM has also redesigned the entire cooling system and a new sump, due to the repositioning of the engine. It seems the GT-R GT3’s suspension system wasn’t good enough, either, so the GT23 has a thoroughly reworked setup and racing wheel hubs. 18-inch aluminium wheels are available for track use, and 20-inch carbon-fibre ones are designed for road use. Out comes the Nissan GTR’s dashboard and dated infotainment system, which is replaced by a motorsport-inspired information screen and a removable steering wheel. Carbon fibre and Alcantara are used extensively, and you can choose a bespoke interior colour design. Six-point FIA-approved racing harnesses are fitted, and each of the 23 buyers will get personally fitted seats to make sure of a perfect driving position.