The Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition Is A Handsome Way To Cash In On Blue Monday
Jaguar has marked 'the most depressing day of the year' with a limited-edition F-Type
There’s no such thing as Blue Monday. This supposed ‘most depressing day of the year’ was dreamed up 16 years ago by a travel company to sell package holidays, and despite said firm ceasing to be a thing back in 2010, marketing types are still peddling the pseudoscience behind it to flog stuff.
Jaguar‘s attempt to cash in, however, is one we’ll begrudgingly afford a pass. For one thing, we’d imagine the British brand was going to make an F-Type Reims Edition either way - there has, after all, already been a Reims XE (below). Plus, it looks rather lovely.
Like its similarly titled saloon sibling, the F-Type RE is finished in French Racing Blue in a nod to the D-Type’s 1954 victory at the 12 Hours of Reims. To go with the exterior colour, there are some 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, plus the ‘Exterior Black Pack’ which switches the grille surround, Jaguar script and side vents to gloss black.
Inside there’s black on black upholstery, plus the Interior Black Pack for extra moodiness. Various items that would normally be optional, like a panoramic roof, heated seats and the climate pack, are fitted as standard, giving a potential saving of up to £4160. We’ll have to imagine what it looks like inside, as at the time of writing, there are no interior shots available and just the one exterior snap.
It’s available as a ‘P300’ with an inline-four £58,950, but to properly liven up your winter, you might prefer the £71,450 P450 with its 5.0-litre supercharged V8. You won’t be able to enjoy either until spring, though, with deliveries set to begin in March.
The Reims Edition is limited to 150 units and is for the UK market only.
0 comments