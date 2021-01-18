The Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition Is A Handsome Way To Cash In On Blue Monday

There’s no such thing as Blue Monday. This supposed ‘most depressing day of the year’ was dreamed up 16 years ago by a travel company to sell package holidays, and despite said firm ceasing to be a thing back in 2010, marketing types are still peddling the pseudoscience behind it to flog stuff.

Jaguar‘s attempt to cash in, however, is one we’ll begrudgingly afford a pass. For one thing, we’d imagine the British brand was going to make an F-Type Reims Edition either way - there has, after all, already been a Reims XE (below). Plus, it looks rather lovely.

Like its similarly titled saloon sibling, the F-Type RE is finished in French Racing Blue in a nod to the D-Type’s 1954 victory at the 12 Hours of Reims. To go with the exterior colour, there are some 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, plus the ‘Exterior Black Pack’ which switches the grille surround, Jaguar script and side vents to gloss black.