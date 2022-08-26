or register
18 hours ago
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Trailer Has Dropped

Clarkson, May and Hammond’s latest Grand Tour adventure sees the trio rallying around Scandinavia

The Grand Tour is on its way back to our screens with the trio’s latest outing cleverly dubbed ‘A Scandi Flick’. A trailer has finally arrived to show us what’s in store for Clarkson, May and Hammond. By the looks of it, there will be plenty of tomfoolery as before – this time in the harsh, wintry setting of Scandinavia.

In a celebration of all things rally, the trio’s noble steeds appear to include a used Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII, Subaru Impreza WRX STI ‘blobeye’ and slightly more executive Audi RS4 B7.

The trailer’s release comes following the recent news that James May was involved in a pretty nasty crash in his Evo during filming. For once it wasn’t Hammond this time. The presenter reportedly hit the wall of a tunnel at 75mph, breaking a rib and hitting his head. Clarkson and Hammond carried on filming without him, but May later rejoins his mates after being given the green light to continue.

The incident allegedly happened during one scene where the trio race through the tunnels of an old Cold War submarine base – footage right before the crash also features in the trailer. Clarkson is later shown setting fire to his Audi RS4’s bonnet to thaw the ice frozen on it and May’s Evo appears to break through the icy surface of a lake, sinking through the water beneath at some point, so there will be plenty more idiotic shenanigans for viewers to enjoy.

You won’t have to wait too long to watch The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, as the show will release on Amazon Prime on 16 September. We’ve marked the date in our calendars and the release will make for the perfect automotive antidote to the post-summer blues – will you be tuning in?

