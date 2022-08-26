The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick Trailer Has Dropped

Youtube/TheGrandTour

The Grand Tour is on its way back to our screens with the trio’s latest outing cleverly dubbed ‘A Scandi Flick’. A trailer has finally arrived to show us what’s in store for Clarkson, May and Hammond. By the looks of it, there will be plenty of tomfoolery as before – this time in the harsh, wintry setting of Scandinavia.

In a celebration of all things rally, the trio’s noble steeds appear to include a used Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII, Subaru Impreza WRX STI ‘blobeye’ and slightly more executive Audi RS4 B7.

The trailer’s release comes following the recent news that James May was involved in a pretty nasty crash in his Evo during filming. For once it wasn’t Hammond this time. The presenter reportedly hit the wall of a tunnel at 75mph, breaking a rib and hitting his head. Clarkson and Hammond carried on filming without him, but May later rejoins his mates after being given the green light to continue.