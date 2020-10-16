The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Officially Coming To Europe
European Mustang fans rejoice - the track-focused Mach 1 will be officially sold in Europe
It’s a tragedy that the Ford Mustang GT350 was never officially sold in Europe, but how’s this for a consolation prize - the new Mach 1 will be making it to the continent. It’s all thanks to the engine - while the flat-plane ‘Voodoo’ V8 in the GT350 wasn’t ever homologated for stringent EU emissions regulations, the Coyote V8 of the GT and Bullitt ‘Stangs is good to go.
The European onslaught of the Mach 1 will include the UK, too. In fact, we’ve already seen a right-hand drive example of the car, courtesy of the recently-revealed Australian market version.
Pricing is an unknown at this stage, but with the Bullitt costing £48,210, we’d expect a starting figure well over £50,000. For that, you’re getting - as with the Bullitt - the GT350’s intake manifold, along with an oil cooler and oil filter adapter from the entry-level Shelby.
From the GT500, the Mach 1 borrows a rear wing, rear tyre spats, a diffuser, a rear axle cooling system, two heat exchangers and a front subframe. In the US, you need to spec the Handling Package to get the rear wing, along with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, adjustable suspension top mounts and a bigger splitter.
It’s unclear if that’ll be available on the European cars. The EU-spec Mach 1 seen in Ford‘s official images appears to do without - there’s a small boot spoiler rather than a big wing, and it’s wearing Pilot Sport 4 S boots.
Inside we can see a gear selector for a 10-speed automatic gearbox, but a six-speed manual will be available too. And it’s a good one - the Tremec unit from the GT350 and GT500, said to offer far smoother shifts than the notoriously notchy Getrag ‘box used in the GT and Bullitt.
Orders are expected to commence early in 2021, with initial deliveries kicking off next Spring.
