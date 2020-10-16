The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is Officially Coming To Europe

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s a tragedy that the Ford Mustang GT350 was never officially sold in Europe, but how’s this for a consolation prize - the new Mach 1 will be making it to the continent. It’s all thanks to the engine - while the flat-plane ‘Voodoo’ V8 in the GT350 wasn’t ever homologated for stringent EU emissions regulations, the Coyote V8 of the GT and Bullitt ‘Stangs is good to go. The European onslaught of the Mach 1 will include the UK, too. In fact, we’ve already seen a right-hand drive example of the car, courtesy of the recently-revealed Australian market version.

Pricing is an unknown at this stage, but with the Bullitt costing £48,210, we’d expect a starting figure well over £50,000. For that, you’re getting - as with the Bullitt - the GT350’s intake manifold, along with an oil cooler and oil filter adapter from the entry-level Shelby. From the GT500, the Mach 1 borrows a rear wing, rear tyre spats, a diffuser, a rear axle cooling system, two heat exchangers and a front subframe. In the US, you need to spec the Handling Package to get the rear wing, along with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, adjustable suspension top mounts and a bigger splitter.