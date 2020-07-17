The Ford Bronco's Goodyear Tyres Will Have 'Wrangler' Branding Removed

To avoid the new Bronco being plastered with the name of its competitor from Jeep, Ford asked Goodyear to take off the 'Wrangler' branding on the tyres supplied for the vehicle

If you looked closely enough at the press photos released for the all-new Ford Bronco this week, you might have noticed something potentially unfortunate: some will have the name of the vehicle’s arch Jeep rival plastered all over them. Goodyear will be supplying its Wrangler Territory tyres for certain versions of the retro-styled off-roader, meaning you might have the name of that Jeep appearing five times on your Bronco factoring in the spare wheel on the back. Awks.

It’s hard to say if this actually matters as far as potential customers are concerned, but Ford thinks it’s an issue - for the production vehicles, Goodyear will supply special versions of the Wrangler tyre with the offending name removed from the outer sidewalls. Ford spokesperson Sam Schembari confirmed the move to Motor1. “[Wrangler] will be removed from the Goodyear’s side wall on the outboard side. Bronco Customers will not see it unless their tires are off the vehicle and the inboard side is visible,” he said. It wasn’t possible to take the Wrangler name off both sides as it’s “still part of [Goodyear’s] aftermarket branding,” Schembari added.