The First Koenigsegg Jesko Production Car Is An Orange Stunner

Number 1 of 125 Jesko units has been unveiled, with the first customer cars coming next year

For the lucky few who’ve signed up for a Koenigsegg Jesko, its 2019 Geneva Motor Show reveal must feel like a whole eternity ago. But things are looking up as Koenigsegg has just revealed a ‘pre-series production car’ ahead of the planned batch of customer cars. Even if you’ve had the necessary £2 million burning a hole in your pocket, it probably doesn’t need too much explanation as to why patience has been required. The far-out Jesko’s journey from concept to production has involved some seriously cutting-edge automotive engineering, and a worldwide pandemic. First customers will finally take delivery of their cars in spring 2022, and then we’ll have to see if any actually drive their multi-million-pound Swedish hypercar.

If it was us, we’d certainly have fun putting some miles on the clock. The Jesko brings a twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 engine with an 8,500rpm red line, which, if you run it on biofuel, will reward you with an astonishing 1578bhp. Oh, and it’s only rear-wheel drive. Koenigsegg’s nine-speed gearbox is like nothing else, as it uses seven clutches and is said to be the world’s fastest-shifting ‘box. Koenigsegg hasn’t teased any performance stats yet, although the low-drag Jesko Absolut model is tipped to break the 500km/h (310mph) barrier.

The Jesko’s production run is split between the standard car and the Absolut, but you’re too late as all 125 cars are sold out. Still, it probably won’t be long before one pops up at an auction. This Jesko is finished in Tang Orange Pearl paint - a throwback to the Koenigsegg CCR - and has carbon-fibre accents. The eye-searing colour scheme continues inside, with the carbon-fibre wheel looking particularly impressive.