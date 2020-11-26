The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Is A Siàn-Inspired Special

Ducati has made a special version of the Diavel 'power cruiser' in tribute to its sister company's Siàn FKP 37

If the £3 million price of entry for Lamborghini Siàn ownership is a little steep for you, or if you’ve already got one on order and fancy giving it a matching playmate, Ducati has just the ticket. The newly revealed Diavel 1260 Lamborghini takes direct inspiration from the 808bhp hybrid hypercar, through its livery and those delicious forged wheels. It’s finished in the same ‘Gea Green’ hue as the Siàn FKP 37 in Lamborghini’s original reveal images, with the frame, seat tail and wheels sporting ‘Electrum Gold’. Lovely.

Ducati redesigned various parts to reference the Siàn, finishing them all in carbon fibre for good measure. The exhaust trim, tank cover, seat cover, mudguards, dashboard trim and headlight frame are all made from the stuff. It’s powered by Ducati’s now Euro 5-compliant 1262cc ‘Testastretta’ V-twin, providing 161bhp at 9500rpm and 95lb ft of torque at 7500rpm. Although Ducati bills this as a “power cruiser,” it tips the scales at a very reasonable 220kg.

You’ll find adjustable Ohlins suspension front and rear, and there’s a Bosch 6-Axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) from which the cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, launch control and cruise control. You won’t be wanting for, err, control, in other words.