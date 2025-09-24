The Latest Lamborghini Is 31 Metres Long And Has 7500bhp

Lamborghinis are big, expensive and flashy. You know what else is big, expensive and flashy? Superyachts. A Lamborghini superyacht, then, makes perfect sense, and sure enough, here’s one: the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT.

Made by Italian yachtbuilder Tecnomar and drawing visual inspiration from the new super-limited Fenomeno, the 101FT part refers to its length – that’s almost 31 metres, for those using measurements rooted in logic instead of random centuries-old traditions.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT with Fenomeno

As demonstrated by that photo of the yacht with its source of inspiration parked up alongside, that’s actually quite small as these things go. Think of this as your weekend runabout yacht rather than your main, practical family yacht for doing the daily yacht commute.

The 101FT features head- and tail lights similar to those found on various Lambos, and debuts in the same shade of Giallo Crius as the Fenomeno. The helm station, meanwhile – the cockpit, for landlubbers – is said to be inspired by the cabin of the new Temerario, which Lamborghini says ‘gives the same feeling as being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini super sports car.’ Not very often a carmaker favourably compares one of their products to driving a boat.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT - rear

All well and good, but you want to know about power, don’t you? Does this have a Lamborghini V12 tucked away in it somewhere? No, it’s way better than that – you get not one, not two, but three 35.7-litre V16s, combining to make a peak of 7496bhp. Shove that up your Revuelto.

All that power allows the 101FT to reach a top speed of 45 knots, which is *checks notes* 52mph. Oh. Look, it presumably weighs quite a lot, and water is infamously quite a lot harder to get over than tarmac. We’ll give it a pass on this one. There is at least seating for nine – not even a Urus can fit that many people. Not legally, anyway.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT - cabin

Want to know how much it costs? Come on, who are you kidding? It’s a Lamborghini superyacht – the phrase ‘if you have to ask, you can’t afford it’ was made for this thing. If you can afford one, though, please let us come have a go.

