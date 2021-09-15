The Driver Video Game Series Is Returning...As A Live-Action TV Show

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Driver was one of the greatest titles for the original Playstation. Car and gaming enthusiasts of a certain age will fondly remember popping the disc in that chunky, grey plastic box of magic and tearing around the pixellated 1970s streets of Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. That original game was never topped from either a critical or commercial standpoint, and while kinda/sorta rival series Grand Theft Auto went on to become a multiple record-breaking Goliath, Driver found itself mothballed. There hasn’t been a non-portable Driver release for 10 years, but finally, Ubisoft has announced the series’ return. As, erm, a live-action TV series.

This perhaps isn’t the Driver announcement fans of the series were waiting for. But who knows, perhaps renewed interest in the franchise will make something happen further down the line. As for the show, it’ll be shown exclusively on Binge.com, described by Ubisoft as “an upcoming streaming platform showcasing original series and shows created for gaming fans”. The free platform, not to be confused with Australian service Binge, is set to launch in 2022. Thus far, Driver seems to be the only show announced for it.