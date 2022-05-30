The DeLorean Alpha5 Is A 300-Mile Range Porsche Taycan Rival
Delorean is back - with gullwing doors that look like they’re from the future
Great Scott! DeLorean Motor Company is back, this time with a futuristic-looking electric four-seater dubbed the “Alpha5’’. The car takes design cues from the iconic DMC-12, famed for its appearance in the cult-classic Back To The Future movie trilogy. Like the original, the Alpha5 has been penned by Italdesign and features rear glass louvres and frankly enormous gullwing doors. A 100kWh electric battery pack is good for more than 300 miles (483 kilometres) of range, according to DeLorean.
Details surrounding the Alpha5’s powertrain are yet to be revealed, but we do know it’ll accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. For those wondering, the Alpha5 will reach 0-88mph in 4.35 seconds, but don’t expect the Back To The Future car’s time-travelling ability to feature in the Alpha5 - at least not as standard. These specs are expected to feature in the “base performance model”, with higher capacity versions likely on the way.
The car measures in at a whopping 4,995 millimetres (196.6 inches) long and 2,044mm (80.4 inches) wide, yet it manages a drag coefficient of just 0.23. DeLorean says that the car will use a British-built powertrain, while final production and assembly will take place in Italy. Just 88 models will be produced, yet another nod to the company’s moviestar heritage.
Inside, there are four sports seats and the dashboard is dominated by two large displays. One sits behind the steering wheel and provides information to the driver, while a touchscreen rises out of the centre console.
Pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but we do know that production is set to begin in 2024. If a DeLorean EV doesn’t take your fancy, a petrolhead-friendly V8-powered model has also been confirmed by the American manufacturer, though we’re yet to hear specific details about that powerplant. DeLorean is looking to build a whole new lineup of cars following the Alpha5’s release, which is likely to include an electric sedan and potentially even a hydrogen-powered SUV.
