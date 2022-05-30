The DeLorean Alpha5 Is A 300-Mile Range Porsche Taycan Rival

Great Scott! DeLorean Motor Company is back, this time with a futuristic-looking electric four-seater dubbed the “Alpha5’’. The car takes design cues from the iconic DMC-12, famed for its appearance in the cult-classic Back To The Future movie trilogy. Like the original, the Alpha5 has been penned by Italdesign and features rear glass louvres and frankly enormous gullwing doors. A 100kWh electric battery pack is good for more than 300 miles (483 kilometres) of range, according to DeLorean.

Details surrounding the Alpha5’s powertrain are yet to be revealed, but we do know it’ll accelerate from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. For those wondering, the Alpha5 will reach 0-88mph in 4.35 seconds, but don’t expect the Back To The Future car’s time-travelling ability to feature in the Alpha5 - at least not as standard. These specs are expected to feature in the “base performance model”, with higher capacity versions likely on the way.