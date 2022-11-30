The De Tomaso P900 Is A 900bhp, 900kg Track Monster With A V12

Italian manufacturer De Tomaso has unveiled its P900 track car with 900bhp and a V12, but first customers will get a V10 instead

This is the De Tomaso P900 – a super-lightweight track car with a V12 heart. It’s part of a comeback for the Italian marque, famous for the De Tomaso Pantera of the 70s. In its new form, De Tomaso has been working on the P72 retro-styled V8 supercar which was teased at Goodwood’s Festival of Speed a few years ago. The P900 is much more extreme, and can’t be driven on the road. Its 6.2-litre V12 power plant is naturally aspirated, and it’ll produce 888bhp. Those 12 cylinders are capable of revving to around 12,300rpm, so we’re looking forward to hearing it scream round a track. The car’s name is also a reference to its astonishingly light 900kg (1984 lbs) dry weight. Interestingly, De Tomaso is reportedly future-proofing the V12 so that it can run on carbon-neutral synthetic fuels in the future. For that reason, the P900 will also be available with a V10 Judd engine for impatient customers who want to take delivery earlier. That’s not a particularly terrible substitute, though, as the V10 is related to the same one used in the Benetton B197 F1 car.

All that power goes through a specially developed Xtrac paddleshift gearbox to the rear wheels. De Tomaso has yet to reveal any performance details, but you can expect figures worthy of a top-end GT racing car. By far one of the most striking aspects of the De Tomaso P900, though, is its design. We don’t know about you, but we get 90s concept car vibes from its flowing rounded shape – its rounded triangular headlights remind us a little bit of an angry Lamborghini Cala at the front, and its bubble glass roof with window cut-outs on the doors is very reminiscent of cars for the era.

The rear is a masterpiece – its circular rear lights are accented with a pair of thin LEDs which follow the flow of the exaggerated rear spoiler which looks unlike anything else we’ve seen. It feels like a genuine shame this car will only be seen on the track and not on the streets of Monaco or Mayfair for all to see. Instead, this is strictly a track toy for the super-wealthy. At $3 million (around £2.5 million) it’s certainly not cheap, and just 18 will be made.