The Dallara Stradale EXP Can Pull 2.7G In The Corners

The EXP is an even more hardcore version of the Stradale, featuring 493bhp, low weight and a whole lot of downforce

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Dallara is a huge name in the motorsport world. It supplies chassis for Indycar, Formula 2, IMSA’s new LMDh class and Superformula, to name a few. The Italian company has dabbled in the world of road cars, but mostly in supporting roles. Until a few years ago, that is, when the mad-as-a-box-of-frogs Dallara Stradale was released. Apparently the lightweight, roofless track animal isn’t bonkers enough, though, as there’s now this even more extreme ‘EXP’ version.

Greedily, Dallara has decided this name stands for several things. “EXP as in EXPerience, EXPeriment, EXPonential, EXPertise,” it says. Unlike the standard Stradale, it’s not road legal, which means it wears Pirelli slick tyres. The mechanical grip this brings combined with the increase in downforce makes it possible to pull a face-contorting 2.7 lateral G. To put that in context, even the most focused road-going supercars can’t get anywhere near 2G. Thanks to an enormous new rear wing and other aero additions, maximum downforce has jumped up from 820kg to 1250kg. The weight has gone up from 855 to 890kg meanwhile, but to offset this, the 2.3-litre Ford Ecoboost turbo four-pot has been cranked up. It now produces 493bhp and 516lb ft of torque, increases of nearly 100bhp and 150lb ft.

At its core remains a carbon fibre tub (Dallara’s speciality), and all the body panels are made from the same stuff. Under that, you’ll find double wishbones front and rear plus three-way adjustable coilovers. All of the above makes for an incredibly fast car on circuit. During the early stages of testing at Italy’s legendary Mugello circuit, the EXP was banging out the kind of lap times that’d put it on pole in a GT3 race.