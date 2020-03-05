The Civic Type R's Looks Aren't Off-Putting, Honda UK Says

Alongside the hardcore Civic Type R Limited Edition, Honda last week revealed something called the Type R Sport Line (above). Ditching the huge rear wing of the standard car and replacing it with a more subtle spoiler, it appears to have reignited the debate about the hot hatch’s wild looks.

However, when speaking to Car Throttle on what was supposed to be the first press day of the cancelled Geneva Motor Show, Honda’s UK managing director Dave Hodgetts insisted the standard Type R’s aggressive aesthetic isn’t the big issue it’s made out to be.

Asked if any dealers had given any feedback suggesting potential buyers were being put off by the way the car looks, Hodgetts responded, “There is a common general feeling that it is a bit extreme in looks, but I think that’s mainly shared by journalists!”